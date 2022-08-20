Celebrating 95 years: Helen Frese

An open house is planned for Helen Frese, of rural Liberty, Ill. who will be, celebrating her 95th birthday, on Sept. 4th, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 3: 00 p.m., at St. Brigid's Parish Hall, in Liberty, Ill. The event is hosted by her children.
Helen was born on 8/29/27 to John Henry and Mary Lenz in Burton Township. Helen married LeRoy "Roy" Frese, on October 20th, 1948, in St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Quincy, Ill. Helen and Roy were life-long dairy farmers, receiving the Heritage Award, presented by the Adams County Dairy Association, retiring in 1998. Helen was a leader for the Five Pointers 4-H Club for over 20 years and enjoyed a large garden and her flowers. After retiring from the farm, Helen enjoyed many years doing alterations at Eighth Avenue Villager and privately in her home.
