Clarann Drebes is celebrating her 90th birthday on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. She is being honored with a card shower given by her family. She was born in Kahoka, MO to Henry and Salome Dinger. She married Lowell Drebes (now deceased) on October 4, 1952, in St. Paul Evangelical and Reformed Church in Kahoka.
Clarann has three children, Marilyn (Kerry) Bergman, Chuck (Ellen) Drebes, and Carolyn (Gary) Feldkamp, seven grandchildren, one deceased grandson, and 16 great-grandchildren.
She moved to Quincy at the age of 17 and worked for the telephone company. Later she worked for Jaydon Handi-Rack, Ben Franklin, and retired from Sturhahn Jewelers. Clarann was a member of the Quinsippi Doll Club and Gabbers. She was a member of Salem Church teaching Sunday School classes for many years and a member of the Salem Women’s Evening Guild. She now attends Ellington Presbyterian Church.
Cards and well wishes may be sent to 2630 N. 12th Street, Quincy, IL 62305.
