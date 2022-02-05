Eva Hatfield celebrates 100th birthday

Eva Hatfield of Knox City, Mo., will turn 100 on Feb. 11th. The family wishes to have a card shower. She is the mother of six children with 2 being deceased- Betty Michael and Dale Hatfield. She has 17 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren. Please send cards and well wishes to her at P.O. Box 65, Knox City, Mo. 63446.
