Gus Rieckhoff, retired QPS, Quincy College music instructor, and Quincy School Music Center, turned 96 on August 20th, 2022. He had a great party at his mountain cabin, "Rhapsody In Green" in Estes Park, Colorado, with his family. He would enjoy messages from his former students, friends, and customers. You can send them to 620 N. 28th St., Quincy, IL 62301.
96th Birthday
