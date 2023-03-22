Help Celebrate Margaret Andrews’ Centennial Year

Margaret (Morris) Andrews is turning 100 this year! To celebrate her life and legacy, please send birthday wishes and tributes to her via mail (Cedarhurst of Quincy, 319 S 48th St., Quincy, IL 62305), email (dmaquincy@gmail.com), or Facebook (Margaret Andrews) from now through August 2023. She will enjoy each and every one of them as she celebrates her centennial year. Prayers and pre-arranged personal visits are welcome, too. Many thanks from Marg and her family!
