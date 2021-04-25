Joseph Meyer 91st birthday celebration

Joseph Meyer of 214 S. Meyer Road, Quincy, is observing his 91st birthday milestone on April 28th. Joe is a son of the late Mary and Edward J. Meyer of Quincy. As a boy, Joe attended St. Francis Solanus Catholic grade school and then graduated from Quincy Notre Dame High School in 1948. On May 2, 1959, Joe married Marilyn Meyer (Brinkman) of Quincy in St. Mary Catholic Church of Quincy. Their sons are Jim Meyer of Plano, Texas, John Meyer of Magnolia, Texas, the Rev. Thomas Meyer of Quincy, Illinois, Dan Meyer of Maple Valley, Wash., and Christopher Meyer of McKinney, Texas. Joe has eight grandchildren. Joe is a new parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church of Quincy where Tom is excited to be the new pastor. Joe is enjoying retirement with his wife Marilyn on the Meyer family farm along with his sons Jim and Tom in Quincy.
