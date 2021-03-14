Lee 100th birthday

Mary Lee will be celebrating her 100th birthday on March 19, 2021. She grew up in the Ursa area and attended school in Mendon. She was married to Donald Lee and they were long time residents of Camp Point. She is a resident at Golden Good Shepherd Home and would enjoy receiving birthday cards. Her family appreciates the kindness shown to her. Send cards and good wishes to Mary Lee at Golden Good Shepherd Home, 101 Prairie Mills Rd., Golden, IL 62339.
