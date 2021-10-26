Lucille Neil turns 100!

Happy 100th birthday to Lucille Neil!
Please join us in celebrating this amazing lady on Saturda, October 30th from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Commons Building, up on the hill, behind Madison Park Christian Church. If you are unable to attend and wish to send a card, mail card to: Adams Pointe, 213 North 48th Street,, B4, Quincy, Ill., 62305. Looking forward to a memorable afternoon.
