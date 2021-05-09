March 90th Birthday Celebration

Robert "Bob" March is celebrating a milestone birthday. He is turning 90 on May 11. Bob was born May 11, 1931. Please send any cards to 305 West Main, Clayton, IL, 62324.
Trending Now
-
Train hits pedestrian near 24th and Wismann railroad crossing
-
Quincy Christian School suspends operations for the 2021-22 year
-
State board delays ruling on QMG hospital proposal
-
The Life of Riley: Hawks' ace honors legacy of his best friend throughout his own legendary pitching career
-
Holtschlag says he is optimistic about sale of Quincy Raceways