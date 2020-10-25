- Lucille Neil’s 99th Birthday Celebration: Since we are unable to throw grandma a party, due to Covid, we would love for her to see and hear from her family and friends. Please help us celebrate her with a card shower and attending her drive by parade. Please send cards and birthday wishes to Lucille Neil, Adams Pointe Assisted Living Facility, 213 N. 48th St., B4, Quincy, IL 62305. The parade will be held between 4:30 and 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Ursa Christian Church, Ursa, Ill. Thank you and hope to see you there. With all our love, the Neil and Zurita family.
- Dorian 90th birthday celebration: Cars were lined up with card in hand to surprise Joan Dorian on her 90th birthday with a drive -thru celebration. Joan thanks everyone for a wonderful day and all the cards and gifts. Especially a big thank you to all her family for their love and thoughtfulness to make this day so special.