Quincy Native, Margaret Andrews, Turns 99

Quincy native and lifelong resident, Margaret (Morris) Andrews celebrated her 99th birthday on August 18, 2022. A birthday luncheon was hosted by her sister Rose (Morris) Gott (Tom) and daughters Maureen (Andrews) O’Brien (Jim) of Hayesville, North Carolina, and Karen (Andrews) Myers (Jim) of St. Louis, Mo. Son Patrick Andrews (Rehana) of Philadelphia, PA, five grandchildren and their spouses, four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews shared birthday wishes via phone calls, videos, and cards.
Margaret (Marg) is a life member of St. Francis Solanus Church, 4-H Club Leader for over 50 years, and Adams County Home Extension associate. She was recipient of the 2017 Quincy Exchange Club’s Golden Deeds Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.