Roberta Drebes: 90th Birthday Celebration

Roberta Drebes is celebrating her 90th birthday on Friday, April 30, 2021. She was born in Quincy, Il to Henry and Myrtle (McAfee) Horch. She married Harvey Drebes (now deceased) September 16, 1950 in Salem Church in Quincy, Il.
Roberta has 4 children, Aleen (Bill) Ott, Alan (Chris) Drebes, Wayne (Jackie) Drebes, and Chris (David) Greving, 10 grandchildren, 1 deceased grandchild, and 21 great-grandchildren. She has spent her life on the family farm. She worked several years in the billing department of St. Mary Hospital and later in dietary at Quincy Veterans Home.
Cards and well wishes are welcomed from family and friends.