Marjorie (Albertson) Twaddle celebrated her 100th birthday on Dec. 23, 2020. She was born and raised in Quincy and is the daughter of Edith Albertson and Paul Albertson of Quincy. A virtual party was held at her granddaughter’s house in Texas with her oldest son, Mike in attendance. Via a zoom meeting, Marjorie was able to see and talk to many of her family members and friends. They sang Happy Birthday and viewed as she ate from her birthday cake. She commented that it was the best birthday she had ever had. She was also “showered” with cards from all of her family and friends and from the governors of Texas, where she currently lives, Illinois, Iowa where she had lived for over 60 years, and President Trump.
Marjorie was married to Dean Twaddle of Quincy, for 70 years and lived in Marion, Iowa for 52 years. Dean died on April 30, 2013. She lived in Keystone independent living community in Cedar Rapids, Iowa for the last six years. She recently moved to Forney, Tex., to live with her son, Mike. Marjorie and Dean have five children: Mike of Forney, Tex., Jim of Owatonna, Minn., Mark of Marshfield, Mo., Jeff of Rossville, Kans., and Janet Carpenter of Westminster, Colo. Their daughters-in-law and son-in-law are the late Mary Twaddle (Mike), Connie Twaddle (Jim), Adriane Twaddle (Mark), Susan Twaddle (Jeff), and Stuart Carpenter (Janet). Marjorie has 41 grandchildren and 55 great grandchildren. She loves her family and beams with pride when she talks about her many grandchildren.
Marjorie loved playing golf with Dean and her friends and enjoys watching golf on TV. She enjoyed playing games with her friends and loved Saturday morning breakfasts out with her friends. She enjoyed cooking big meals for her family, including her famous from scratch egg noodles and coffee cake. She is now enjoying living with her son and having him cook for her. Marjorie was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marion, Iowa.