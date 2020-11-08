Happy birthday to Dorothy Ufkes: born Dorothy Reuschel on Nov. 10, 1925, at the family home outside of Golden. She married Albertus Ufkes in 1945 and they raised five children. She was active in their church, Immanuel Lutheran, and taught Sunday School for many years. She worked for over 40 years at the Golden Good Shepherd Home as a Nurses’ Aide and CNA. She was still working there on her 80th birthday. Her husband, Bert, was stricken with Alzheimer’s and she was his primary caregiver for many years. She now resides at the Golden Good Shepherd Home. She recently recovered from Covid-19 and wonders when she can get together with family and friends again. She is called Aunt, Grandma and Great-Grandma by many. We can’t throw her a big party this year, but friends and family in the community can help celebrate her life.
There will be a parade in her honor at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Call 217-696-2708 if you would like to join us. We also encourage you to send a card to Dorothy Ufkes, c/o Golden Good Shepherd Home, 101 Prairie Mills Rd., Golden, IL 62339. She will be excited to get mail.
Thank you for helping us to make this birthday special for Dorothy.