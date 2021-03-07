Wanda Lee (McCants) Gooding will be celebrating her 91st birthday on Saturday, March 13.
Many residents in the Adams/Hancock county area will recall that Wanda was a realtor for many years and operated her own real estate company “Cardinal Real Estate” located in Bowen. For many years, she worked as a clerk and cashier at auctions for her husband, Wayne O Gooding.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is unable to hold a birthday party for Wanda at this time. Please join the family in helping make this birthday special for Wanda by sending birthday greetings to her at: Sunset Home – Room 364, 418 Washington, Quincy, IL 62301.