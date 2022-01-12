Clayton and Dr. Julia Rabe of Goose Lake, Iowa are the proud parents of a daughter, Eden Patricia Marie Rabe, born January 6th. She was 7lbs and 15ozs and 21 inches. She is welcomed home by a big brother and big sister. Grandparents are Michael and Pam Rabe of Ursa, IL and Jeff and Anita Leroux of Richfield, WI.
Births
