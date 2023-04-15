Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Kris Bridgewater and Larissa Goodwin of Lewistown, Mo., at 11:57 a.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 2:44 pm
Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Kris Bridgewater and Larissa Goodwin of Lewistown, Mo., at 11:57 a.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023
Daughter, to Bryan Lee Ames and Shelby Martin of Palmyra, Mo., at 12:14 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023
Son, to Raymond and Brianna Rivera of Quincy, at 4:25 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023
Son, to Jerrod and Brittany Dodds of Ewing, Mo, at 4:08 p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023
Son, to Riley and Kelsey Watkins of Hannibal, at 9:05 p.m., Sunday, April 9, 2023
Daughter, to Brady Weir and Katie George of Kinderhook, Ill., at 7:14 p.m., Monday, April 10, 2023
