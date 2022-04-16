Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Brett Baird and Justine Williams of Quincy, at 11:05 p.m., Monday, February 4, 2022
Daughter, to Derek H. and Martia P. Swanson of Quincy, at 10:56 a.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Son, to Justin Scott and Jessica Nixon of Camp Point, Ill., at 8:15 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Son, to Dylan Long and Anna Jacobs of Quincy, at 6:11 a.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022
Son, to Dylan and Amber Epley of Quincy, at 1:06 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022
Daughter, to Michael Leezy and Kenna Griffie of Hannibal, at 11:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Son, to Josh and Danielle Dietrich of Clayton, Ill., at 3:20 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Daughter, to Jeffrey Austin and Stormy Livengood of Quincy, at 6:16 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Son, to Jared and Shelby Neisen of Quincy, at 10:56 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Daughter, to Mathew Ahlers and Alex Crane of Monroe City, Mo., at 11:43 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022
