Blessing Hospital
Son, to Zach and Alicia Watkins of Pittsfield, Ill., at 8:22 p.m., Monday, March 21, 2022
Daughter, to Ethan and Hannah Allen of Hannibal, at 8:23 a.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Son, to Jacob Watson and Melody Canham of Quincy, at 9:39 a.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Son, to Luis and Keira Gilmore of Quincy, at 10:55 a.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Daughter, to Patrick and Nikki Hanks of Quincy, at 12:34 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Daughter, to Levi and Abigail Cooley of Pittsfield, Ill., at 12:17 a.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022
Daughter, to Travis and Kelsi Buss of Clayton, Ill., at 7:13 p.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022
Son, to Tiffany Ilene Lopez of Quincy, at 8:22 a.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022
Daughter, to Blaise Rose and Danielle McQuillen of Quincy, at 2:39 a.m., Friday, March 25, 2022
