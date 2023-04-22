Blessing Hospital
Son, to Willam and Rachel Steinbreher of Quincy, at 3:24 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023
Blessing Hospital
Son, to Domonic and Makenzie Miles of Quincy, at 3:41 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023
Son, to Austin Sheely and Juliann of Liberty, Ill.., at 11:28 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023
Daughter, to Tori Vanzandt of Camp Point, Ill., at 4:22 a.m., Sunday, April 16, 2023
Daughter, to Jason Reed Plunkett and Stephanie Plunkett of Philadephia, Mo., at 6:45 a.m., Sunday, April 16, 2023
Son, to Zach and Samantha Dooley-Case of Elvaston, Ill., at 5:15 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023
Daughter, to Justin and Vialia Seiz of Carthage, Ill., at 10:40 p.m., Sunday, April 16, 2023
Son, to Daniel and Crystal Barker of Barry, Ill., at 11:54 a.m., Monday, April 17, 2023
Son, to Joel and Cassie Koch of Quincy, at 5:38 p.m., Monday, April 17, 2023
Daughter, to Johan and Jenna Micolta of Quincy, at 5:42 p.m., Monday, April 17, 2023
Daughter, to Jarod and Katelyn Coyle of Camp Point, Ill., at 8:26 p.m., Monday, April 17, 2023
