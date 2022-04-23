Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Tyler Mowen and Gwendolyn Brant of Quincy, at 5:50 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Son, to Channin and Cammie Bassett of Quincy, at 8:35 a.m., Friday, April 15, 2022
Daughter, to Jeffrey W. and Shawna L. Lewis of New London, Mo., at 8:49 a.m., Friday, April 15, 2022
Son, to Michael and Jessie Kretzer of Mendon, Ill., at 9:46 a.m., Friday, April 18, 2022
