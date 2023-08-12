Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Faythe Weldon and Kaleb Harrolle of Augusta, Ill., at 11:13 p.m., Sunday, July 23, 2023
Son, to Nathan and Alexis Veihl of Quincy, at 4:28 a.m., Monday, July 24, 2023
Son, to Alexis Asbell of Lanark, Ill., and Jacob Terrell of Warsaw, Ill., at 4:59 a.m., Monday, July 24, 2023
Son, to Ryan and Lindsey Wood of Quincy, at 9:47 a.m., Monday, July 24, 2023
Son, to Hannah M. McDonald and Kalani C.K. Ozbelent of Quincy, at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Son, to Danielle Doellman and Nathaniel Sealock of Quincy, at 7:21 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Daughter, to Nate and Ricki Ludwig of Quincy, at 10:24 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Son, to Kody and Ashley Smith of Quincy, at 11:58 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Daughter, to Samantha Roberts and Kenja Yearby of Quincy, at 1:09 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Son, to Ryland Zaugg of Hermann, Mo., and Madison Lane of Quincy, at 8:55 p.m., Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Daughter, to Makita Alexander and Xavier Talton of Quincy, at 6:14 a.m., Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Daughter, to Eric and Katie Wait of Quincy, at 2:02 a.m., Thursday, August 3, 2023
Daughter, to Michael Conolly of Hardin, Ill., and Rebekah Mowen of Pleasant Hill, Ill., at 9:37 a.m., Thursday, August 3, 2023
Son, to Tyler and Allie Durst of Quincy, at 12:22 p.m., Thursday, August 3, 2023
Son, to Travis and Whitney Hays of LaGrange, Mo., at 9:50 p.m., Thursday, August 3, 2023
Daughter, to Logan and Lorrie Harl of Niota, Ill., at 6:21 p.m., Friday, August 4, 2023
Son, to Travis and Miranda Kelle of Quincy, at 8:45 p.m., Friday, August 4, 2023
Son, to Mathew and Alexandra Mellon of Payson, Ill., at 11:48 a.m., Saturday, August 5, 2023
Son, to Christopher and Lyndsay Cole of Colchester, Ill., at 9:43 p.m., Saturday, August 5, 2023
Son, to Daemonte Hill and Denesa Smith of Quincy, at 10:49 a.m., Sunday, August 6, 2023
Daughter, to Chad Kellerman and Charly Hollingsworth of Rushville, Ill., at 6:42 p.m., Sunday, August 6, 2023
Son, to Jeremy and Samantha Waters of Clayton, Ill., at 12:27 p.m., Monday, August 7, 2023
Daughter, to Philip Clark and Breanna Nicole Clark of Griggsville, Ill., at 8:34 a.m., Monday, August 7, 2023
Daughter, to William Moon-Ducksworth and La'kesha Hawkins of Quincy, at 10:02 a.m., Monday, August 7, 2023
