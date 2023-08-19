Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Juan Navarrete Martinez and Alma Velez Chavarria of Quincy, at 4:16 a.m., Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Son, to Nate Palmer and Nikki Shults of Ripley, Ill., at 12:38 p.m., Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Son, to Joel and Erin Dickhut of Camp Point, Ill., at 10:33 p.m., Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Daughter, to Herman Hernandez Delgado and Paola Daniela Carvillo Ramirez of Secor, Ill., at 1:41 p.m., Thursday, August 10, 2023
Daughter, to Logan and Courtni Tennis of Liberty, Ill., at 2:53 p.m., Thursday, August 10, 2023
Daughter, to Blair and Haley Ruths of Quincy, at 11:35 p.m., Thursday, August 10, 2023
Daughter, to Donovan and Danielle Wainman of Payson, Ill., at 12:37 p.m., Friday, August 11, 2023
Son, to James and Kaitlin Griffin of Quincy, at 2:45 p.m., Friday, August 11, 2023
Son, to Anthony Lopez and Olivia Ohnemus of Ursa, Ill., at 10:44 a.m., Friday, August 11, 2023
Daughter, to Thomas and Katrina Deinlein of Quincy, at 3:37 a.m., Saturday, August 12, 2023
Daughter, to Riley Harl and Karissa Johnson of Colusa, Ill., at 10:25 p.m., Saturday, August 12, 2023
Daughter, to Ben and Raigan Brown of Carthage, Ill., at 3:06 p.m., Sunday, August 13, 2023
Son, to Timothy J. and Brittany L. Walmer of Eolia, Mo., at 10:04 a.m., Monday, August 14, 2023
Son, to Jason and Kristin Coulter of Quincy, at 4:01 p.m., Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Son, to Justin and Anna Ward of Rushville, Ill., at 12:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Daughter, to Tyson Wrencher and Dawn Hudson of Quincy, at 2:44 a.m., Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Daughter, to Matt and Mandy Wand of Quincy, at 8:22 a.m., Wednesday, August 16, 2023
