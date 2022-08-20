Blessing Hospital
Son, to Raymond Valencia Jr. and Loreln M. Keely of Quincy., at 4:24 p.m., Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 2:56 pm
Blessing Hospital
Son, to Raymond Valencia Jr. and Loreln M. Keely of Quincy., at 4:24 p.m., Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Son, to Dakotah and Kayla Sigler of Bowen, Ill., at 4:05 p.m., Thursday, August 11, 2022
Daughter, to David and Megan Rowlands of Quincy, at 4:06 p.m., Thursday, August 11, 2022
Daughter, to Blake William Unbarger and Haileigh Whitus of Burnside, Ill., at 10:26 p.m., Thursday, August 11, 2022
Son, to Devin and Jessica Coultas of Quincy, at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022
Son, to Cameron Gay and Lexy Walden of Quincy, at 10:46 a.m., Monday, August 15, 2022
