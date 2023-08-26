Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Steven and Chaddea Calef of Paloma, Ill., at 10:33 p.m., Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Updated: August 26, 2023 @ 4:17 pm
Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Caleb Crawford and Natelie Hidalgo of Griggsville, Ill., at 4:27 p.m., Thursday, August 17, 2023
Son, to Byron and Amanda Smith of Quincy, at 8:42 a.m., Monday, August 21, 2023
Son, to Parker and Theresa Freiburg of Palmyra, Mo., at 12:47 p.m., Tuesday, August 22, 2023
