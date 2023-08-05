Blessing Hospital
Son, to Jared and Carrie Lewis of Canton, Mo., at 12:14 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Son, to Jared and Carrie Lewis of Canton, Mo., at 12:14 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Daughter, to Julius A. Jones and Brianna L. Buttler of Quincy, at 11:51 a.m., Thursday, July 27, 2023
Son, to Tyler and Sara Nickoley of Quincy, at 1:05 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2023
Daughter, to Warren and Brittany Godfrey of Philadelphia, Mo., at 3:53 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023
Son, to Brier and Brittany Ashley of Hamilton, Ill., at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, July 27, 2023
Son, to Gage Hamner and Cassondra Stribling of Kahoka, Mo., at 12:23 p.m., Monday, July 31, 2023
Son, to Jacob and Hannah Farr of Quincy, at 5:35 p.m., Monday, July 31, 2023
Daughter, to Blaise and Caylin Haxel of Quincy, at 4:55 a.m., Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Son, to Brian and Kristie Johnson of Quincy, at 10:57 a.m., Monday, August 1, 2023
