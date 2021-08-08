Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Samantha Wagy of Quincy, at 10:07 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Son, to Benjamin Johnson and Janelle Pryor, at 1:49 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Daughter, to Dustin and Madi Rhoades of Quincy, at 11:07 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Daughter, to Karey and Jennifer Koch of Rushville, Ill., at 11:07 p.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021
Daughter, to Harley Clyde and Kayla Leanne Malmgren of Elvaston, Ill., at 12:31 p.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021
Daughter, to Cody Gordy and Alexis Roberts of Quincy, at 2:06 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Son, to Kris and Chevi Koeller of Hull, Ill., at 11:10 a.m., Monday, August 2, 2021
Daughter, to Corbin and Brooklyn Riffey of New Canton, Ill., at 6:38 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021
Son, to Tim and Niki Tuter of Fowler, Ill., at 8:37 a.m., Monday, August 2, 2021
Daughter, to Sean Mahaffey and Kaylee Wittler of Mendon, Ill., at 10:51 a.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Son, to David and Maggie Calvey of Milton, Ill., at 12:38 a.m., Monday, August 2, 2021