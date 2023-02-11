Blessing Hospital
Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Kohl Schuckman and Nicole Brown of Quincy, at 2:49 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023
Son, to Luke and Halie Heinecke of Golden, Ill., at 8:39 a.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Daughter, to Nathanael and Christine Reed of Quincy, at 9:29 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Son, to Jordan Hudson and Haven Boden of Quincy., at 8:28 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023
Son, to Myles and Kenya Vaughn of Quincy, at 4:48 p.m., Thursday, Feburary 2, 2023
Daughter, to Dashavon Givens of Quincy, at 7:34 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023
Son, to Justin and Emilee Winchester of Quincy, at 2:55 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023
Son, to Iesha Thorpe of Macomb, Ill., at 8:32 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023
Son, to Thomas Kurfman and Caitlin Wyss of Quincy, at 6:00 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023
Daughter, to Matthew Surgeon, Jr. and Shelby Schafer of Quincy, at 9:46 a.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2023
