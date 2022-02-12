Blessing Hospital

Son, to Tyler Brinkley and MaKenna Gorham of Quincy, at 10:11 a.m., Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Daughter, to Paula McDonald and Anastasia Scoggins of Pittsfield, Ill., at 12:27 p.m., Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Son, to Marcus Hudelson, Jr. and Erin Hudelson of Hannibal, at 2: 18 p.m., Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Son, to Zachary and Katelyn Haley of Mendon, Ill., at 4:01 a.m., Thursday, February 3, 2022

Son, to Abram and Alyssa Wiseman of Quincy, at 12:27 p.m., Thursday, February 3, 2022

Daughter, to Kevin Douglas and Kellie Cook of Mendon, Ill., at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Daughter, to Gregory and Megan Hoener of Sutter, Ill., at 2:39 a.m., Monday, February 7, 2022

Daughter, to Lance and Christine Terstriep of Fowler, Ill, at 1:25 p.m., Monday, December 27, 2021

