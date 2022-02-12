Blessing Hospital
Son, to Tyler Brinkley and MaKenna Gorham of Quincy, at 10:11 a.m., Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Daughter, to Paula McDonald and Anastasia Scoggins of Pittsfield, Ill., at 12:27 p.m., Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Son, to Marcus Hudelson, Jr. and Erin Hudelson of Hannibal, at 2: 18 p.m., Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Son, to Zachary and Katelyn Haley of Mendon, Ill., at 4:01 a.m., Thursday, February 3, 2022
Son, to Abram and Alyssa Wiseman of Quincy, at 12:27 p.m., Thursday, February 3, 2022
Daughter, to Kevin Douglas and Kellie Cook of Mendon, Ill., at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Daughter, to Gregory and Megan Hoener of Sutter, Ill., at 2:39 a.m., Monday, February 7, 2022
Daughter, to Lance and Christine Terstriep of Fowler, Ill, at 1:25 p.m., Monday, December 27, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.