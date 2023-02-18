Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Lucas Likes and Kaitlin Hubbert of Ursa, Ill., at 4:31 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Son, to Dillon of Springfield, Mo., and Ali Reavis of Mendon, Ill., at 5:26 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023
Son, to Tristan Kirk and Hanna Arnold of Keokuk, Iowa, at 1:09 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023
Son, to Tyler Thomas and Emma Clendenny of Bluffs, Ill., at 8:46 a.m., Sunday, February 12, 2023
Daughter, to Jacob W. Scholz and Rebecca L. Johnson of Quincy, at 5:50 p.m., Monday, February 13, 2023
Daughter, to Justin and Jean Oenning of Ursa, Ill., at 8:25 a.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Son, to Zachary and Rebecca Sharpe of LaBelle, Mo., at 10:23 a.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Daughter, to Wade and Leslie Carter of LaGrange, Mo., at 2:29 p.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2023
