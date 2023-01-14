Blessing Hospital
Son, to Jonathan Chaco and Kelli Patterson of Quincy, at 3:19 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023
Blessing Hospital
Son, to Bradley and Kaitland Smart of Griggsville, Ill., at 3:40 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023
Daughter, to Blake and Audrey Barry of Quincy, at 6:37 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023
Daughter, to Grant O'Bryan and Kiristen Bringer of Palmyra, Mo., at 9:18 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023
Daughter, to Cory and Madeline Patterson of Quincy, at 8:20 a.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023
Daughter, to Tyler Burton and Alexandra Tribble of Bowen, Ill., at 4:32 a.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
Daughter, to Brandon and Courtny Grant, of Quincy, at 3:03 p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Daughter, to Destiney Shoop of Quincy, at 8:25 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023
Son, to Byron Siekman and Blake Hunter of Quincy, at 5:42 p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Son, to Raphael Blanco and Morgan Pettyjohn of Quincy, at 6:08 p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Daughter, to Chace and Alexis Shaffer of Marcelline, Ill., at 12:04 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Son, to Chris and Ciera Spidle of Canton, Mo., at 12:26 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023
