Blessing Hospital
Son, to Amanda Kathleen Renzulli of Mt. Sterling, Ill., at 2:14 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
Daughter, to Martin and Madeline Jezierski of Coatsburg, Ill., at 2:19 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Daughter, to Ryan and Jayme Zanger of Quincy, at 2:47 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022.
Son, to Rodolfp Rodriquez and Carla Jimenez of Quincy, at 5:59 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022.
Son, to Adam and Abby Lister of Liberty, Ill., at 1:29 a.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022.
Daughter, to Kalab Hill and Shelly Palmer of Payson, Ill., at 10:16 a.m., Sunday, January 9, 2022
Son, to Brandon and Stacey Brod of Canton, Mo., at 12:08 p.m., Sunday, January 9, 2022
Daughter, to Austin Fugate and Jessica Williams of Hannibal, Mo., at 8:34 a.m., Monday, January 10, 2022
Son, to Charles L. and Amber L. Wilson of Lewistown, Mo., at 4:53 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022
Son, to Bobby Romero of Las Vegas, Nev. and Kickstart McCollum of Quincy, at 5:07 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022
