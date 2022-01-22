Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Jesse and Tiffany Lucas of Quincy, at 10:01 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022
Son, to Dillon and Alexandra Wainman of Griggsville, Ill., at 8:49 a.m., Friday, January 14, 2022.
Son, to Sean and Mallary Grosinic of Augusta, Ill., at 9:14 p.m., Friday, January 14, 2022
Son, to DuQuan Smiley and Heather Osborne of Quincy, at 11:36 p.m., Friday, January 14, 2022
Son, to Conner and Tiffany McLaughlin of Quincy, at 8:25 a.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Son, to Whitney Ashe and Claire Happel Ashe of Macomb, Ill., at 7:29 a.m., Sunday, January 16, 2022
Son, to Victor A. Dursley and Eleanor K. Keller of Quincy, at 4:05 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022
