Blessing Hospital
Son, to Dakota Shedd and Alexis Dominguez of Hamilton, Ill., at 3:06 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 4:25 pm
Son, to Kyle and Devan Grimm of Quincy, at 5:06 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Daughter, to Chase Folweiler and Grace Haschemeyer of Hannibal and Mt. Sterling, Ill., at 8:21 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Daughter, to Elishah Prior and Mary Hendricks of Santa Fe, Mo. and Bowling Green, Mo., at 4:22 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023.
Daughter, to Nick and Michelle Tzenevrakis of Warsaw, Ill., at 5:04 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023
Daughter, to Matthew and Catlin Dallas of Carthage, Ill., at 9:48 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daughter, to Ethan and Megan Linnemeyer of Camp Point, Ill., at 10:20 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023
Daughter, to Aaron Acosta Martinez and Maria de Landes Morales Rosales of Pittsfield, Ill., at 11:47 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023
Daughter, to Treyvien Carter and Emilee Hamilton of Quincy, at 2:50 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023
Son, to Dylan Bangnman and Allison Plattner of Pittsfield, Ill., at 9:35 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023
Daughter, to Austin and Jill Hawbrick of Maywood, Mo., at 9:23 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2023
Son, to Anthony and Kembler Logsdon of Mt. Sterling, Ill., at 4:23 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023
Daughter, to Jacobi Sigler and Katie Cain of Quincy, at 8:26 a.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2023
