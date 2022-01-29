Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Reed Cox and Michelle Johnson of Quincy., at 1:32 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022
Son, to Austin and Kayce Cole of Quincy, at 4:49 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022
Son, to Austin and Krissy Brinkman of Payson, Ill., at 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022
Son, to Jordan and Natasha Jones of Mr. Sterling, Ill., at 8:17 a.m., Friday, January 21, 2022
Son, to Bradley McClain of Elkhart, Ind. and Andria McClain of Columbia, Mo., at 3:19 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022
Son, to Kin and Deana Barnard of Fowler, Ill., at 9:56 a.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022
Daughter, to Justin and Nicole Turner of Liberty, Ill., at 6:21 a.m., Monday, January 24, 2022
Son, to Eric Woods of Kahoka, Mo., and Rebecca Wepner of Alexandria, Mo., at 8:29 a.m., Monday, January 24, 2022
Son, to Kurtis Platt and Dallas Kutcher of LaGrange, Mo., at 6:18 p.m., Monday, January 24, 2022
Daughter, to Adam and Stephanie Whitney of Quincy, at 5:18 a.m., Tuesday, January 25, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.