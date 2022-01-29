Blessing Hospital

Daughter, to Reed Cox and Michelle Johnson of Quincy., at 1:32 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022

Son, to Austin and Kayce Cole of Quincy, at 4:49 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022

Son, to Austin and Krissy Brinkman of Payson, Ill., at 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022

Son, to Jordan and Natasha Jones of Mr. Sterling, Ill., at 8:17 a.m., Friday, January 21, 2022

Son, to Bradley McClain of Elkhart, Ind. and Andria McClain of Columbia, Mo., at 3:19 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022

Son, to Kin and Deana Barnard of Fowler, Ill., at 9:56 a.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022

Daughter, to Justin and Nicole Turner of Liberty, Ill., at 6:21 a.m., Monday, January 24, 2022

Son, to Eric Woods of Kahoka, Mo., and Rebecca Wepner of Alexandria, Mo., at 8:29 a.m., Monday, January 24, 2022

Son, to Kurtis Platt and Dallas Kutcher of LaGrange, Mo., at 6:18 p.m., Monday, January 24, 2022

Daughter, to Adam and Stephanie Whitney of Quincy, at 5:18 a.m., Tuesday, January 25, 2022

