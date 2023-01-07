Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%.