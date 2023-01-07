Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Trevon Brooks and Kaylee Herlein of Quincy, at 10:02 p.m., Saturday, December 24, 2022
Updated: January 7, 2023 @ 3:31 pm
Blessing Hospital
Son, to Daniel Roth and Stephanie Holder of Quincy, at 10:32 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022
Daughter, to Patrick and Jade Kieffer of Quincy, at 3:32 a.m., Sunday, January 1, 2023
Son, to Justin and Megan Stinnett of O'Fallon, Mo., at 7:20 p.m., Sunday, January 1, 2023
Daughter, to Daniel and Amanda Corrigan of Bowen, Ill., at 11:05 a.m., Monday, January 2, 2023
Daughter, to Andrew and Justice Boughman of Pittsfield, Ill., at 2:20 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2023
Son, to Imran Shikh and Hala Saad of Quincy and Beirut, Lebanon, at 2:23 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2023
Son, to Drew and Jesse Million of Quincy, at 7:07 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2023
Daughter, to Adam and Jessie Huckey of Quincy, at 5:43 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2022
Daughter, to Faith Swinderman of Quincy, at 5:37 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
