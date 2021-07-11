Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Curtis and Brooklyn Smith of Lewistown, Mo., at 10:49 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021
Son, to Dylan and Kellea Phillips of Payson, Ill., at 10:41 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Daughter, to Jordan and Emily Henry of Quincy, at 3:18 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Daughter, to James Patterson and Deanna Spann of Pittsfield, Ill., at 1:28 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Daughter, to Paul and Andrea Entrup of Quincy, at 3:43 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Daughter, to Ryan Paul and Amy Mercedes Carter of Quincy, at 9:09 a.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021
Daughter, to Sara Shoop of Quincy, at 6:17 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021
Daughter, to Brandon Stolte and Ashley Squires of Pittsfield, Ill., at 7:44 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021
Daughter, to Alexis Vaughn of Quincy, at 5:37 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021
Daughter, to Henry and Abigail Gunsauls of La Grange, Mo., at 7:06 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021
Son, to Jacob and Amy Peters of Quincy, at 3:11 p.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021
Daughter, to Andrew and Annamarie Lord of Quincy, at 10:53 a.m., Monday, July 5, 2021
Daughter, to Matthew and Katie Albert of Quincy, at 5:49 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021