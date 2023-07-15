Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Devin and Leslie Wailes of Quincy, at 4:41 p.m., Sunday, July 2, 2023
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Devin and Leslie Wailes of Quincy, at 4:41 p.m., Sunday, July 2, 2023
Son, to Alfie Lewis and Abbi Willing of Quincy, at 10:11 a.m., Monday, July 3, 2023
Daughter, to Nathan Morris and Bailey Whston of Palmyra, Mo., at 7:58 a.m., Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Daughter, to Luke W. and Jade A. Lay of Lewistown, Mo., at 9:17 a.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Son, to Serenity Prather of Plymouth, Ill., at 2:08 a.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Son, to Alex and Chrishna Smith of Barry, Ill., at 8:27 a.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Son, to Mathew White and Jamie Newton of Hull, Ill., at 2:00 a.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023
Son, to Duane Hawkins and Alicia Rennecker of Barry, Ill., at 8:25 a.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023
Daughter, to Adam and Adrianne Klauser of Ursa, Ill., at 6:19 p.m., Friday, July 7, 2023
Daughter, to Ray and Emma Criner of Quincy, at 5:35 p.m., Friday, July 7, 2023
Son, to David and Courtney Gasko of Quincy, at 1:44 a.m., Sunday, July 9, 2023
Daughter, to Edgar Javier Larios Larios and Brenda Berence Canoarias of Augusta, Ill., at 3:24 a.m., Sunday, July 9, 2023
Son, to Adam Moore of Springfield, Mo., and Meredith Moore of Quincy, at 8:30 a.m., Monday, July 10, 2023
Son, to Beau and Kendall Passmore of Quincy, at 11:15 a.m., Monday, July 10, 2023
Son, to Cameron Lewis of Quincy, at 2:11 p.m., Monday, July 10, 2023
Daughter, to Harold Dade and Jessica Kennedy of Quincy, at 8:46 p.m., Monday, July 10, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.