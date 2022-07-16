Blessing Hospital

Daughter, to *Michael Casley and Laekann Parrish of *Unknown and Quincy., at 11:03 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Son, to Johnathan and Alyssa Deters of Quincy, at 1:49 p.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022

Son, to Kyle Ingels and Shannon Baur of Quincy, at 6:16 p.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022

Son, to Dustin T. Dean and Breeanna M. Whitten of Kahoka, Mo., at 3:03 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022

Son, to Dallas and Rebecca Haerr of Taylor, Mo., at 8:49 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022

