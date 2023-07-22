Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Zachary and Jordan Merrell of Quincy, at 1:16 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Updated: July 22, 2023 @ 3:44 pm
Son, to Kristy Whitaker of Mount Sterling, Ill., at 1:32 p.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023
Son, to Chris Lear and Kaylin Glaspie of Ursa, Ill., at 12:28 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023
Daughter, to Hunter and Samantha Thompson of Ursa, Ill., at 1:10 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023
Son, to Isaiah and Erin Allen of Kahoka, Mo., at 7:38 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023
Daughter, to Austin and Morgan Beard of Pittsfield, Ill., at 2:02 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023
