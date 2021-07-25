Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Evan Brademas and Alexa Grimsley of Quincy and Liberty, Ill., at 8:29 a.m., Monday, July 12, 2021
Daughter, to Evan Andrea and Alfred Robinson II of Pittsfield, Ill., at 8:56 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Son, to Theo Dean III and Presley Martin-Dean of Kirksville, Mo., at 4:52 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Son, to Stephen and Kayla Nichols of Quincy, at 6:49 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Son, to Joe and Cheryl Schutte of Liberty, Ill., at 9:43 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Son, to Jonah and Caitlin Gordon of Quincy, at 1:22 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Son, to James Rayborn and Kaylee McBatton of Fowler, Ill., at 9:43 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021
Daughter, to Reinel and Lacey Chontal of Quincy, at 1:23 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021
Son, to Alex and Meghan Deters of Quincy, at 12:52 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2021
Son, to Ashlynn Ward and Dillon Welte of Quincy, at 10:04 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2021
Daughter, to Correy and Lora Scranton of Baylis, Ill., at 8:32 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2021
Daughter, to David and Andrea Geers of Macomb, Ill., at 10:47 a.m., Sunday, July 17, 2021
Daughter, to Joe and Ashley Friday of Camp Point, Ill., at 9:53 a.m., Monday, July 19, 2021
Son, to Cassi and Joseph Tanner McElfresh of Pleasant Hill, Ill., at 12:40 p.m., Monday, July 19, 2021
Son, to Tanner Cox and Shaleigh Covert of Plymouth, Ill., at 3:58 a.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Hannibal Regional
Daughter, to Melody and Anthony Utley of Hannibal, at 5:40 a.m., Friday, July 16, 2021
Daughter, to Sarah and Zach Steffen of Plainville, Ill., at 5:21 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021
Son, to Kennedy McKay and Blake Jarman of Hannibal, at 6:44 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021
Son, to Lucinda Gilligan and James Walker Jr. of Quincy, at 11:29 a.m., Friday, July 16, 2021
Daughter to Robyn and Keith Coleman of Hannibal, at 5:47 p.m., Sunday, July 11, 2021
Daughter, to Brendalee Clark and James Irwin Fogle of Hannibal, at 6:05 a.m., Sunday, July 18, 2021
Daughter, to Marley and Vincent Tate of Hannibal, at 10:41 p.m., Sunday, July 18, 2021