Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Harold Dade and Jessica Kennedy of Quincy., at 8:46 p.m., Monday, July 10, 2023
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 3:57 pm
Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Hunter and Samantha Thompson of Ursa, Ill., at 1:10 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023
Son, to Isaiah and Erin Allen of Kahoka, Mo., at 7:38 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023
Daughter, to Austin and Morgan Beard of Pittsfield, Ill., at 2:02 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023
Son, to Troy Cleasen and Alyssa Mallie of Mendon, Ill., at 10:40 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023
Daughter, to Josh Ahem and Christen McClelland of Quincy, at 8:52 a.m., Sunday, July 16, 2023
Son, to Kaythiese Fitch and Yari Johnson of Quincy, at 3:25 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Daughter, to Tyler and Caitlin Holland of Pittsfield, Ill., at 8:29 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Daughter, to Ashley Gooding of Quincy, at 12:54 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Daughter, to Kale and Lindsey Kendrick of Palmyra, Mo., at 7:25 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Daughter, to Shawn Schroeder and Stephanie Carr of Quincy, at 9:41 a.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023
Daughter, to Theo Dean and Presley Melvin-Dean of Kirksville, Mo., at 1:53 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023
Son, to Brigham and Bree VonderHaar of Quincy, at 2:13 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023
Son, to Brigham and Bree VonderHaar of Quincy, at 2:32 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023
Daughter, to Nick and Ashley Johnson of Hannibal, at 8:19 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2023
Son, to Preston and Hope Lay of Lewistown, Mo., at 9:45 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2023
Son, to Mitchell and Morgan Gadeke of Quincy, at 11:51 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2023
Son, to Adam and Molly Ridder of Quincy, at 1:56 p.m., Friday, July 21, 2023
