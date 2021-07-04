Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Derrick and Megan Watson of Quincy, at 6:13 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Daughter, to Jason and Sara Whitis of Rushville, Ill., at 3:30 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021
Daughter, to Ivan and Nicole Fearneyhough of Liberty, Ill., at 9:27 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021
Daughter, to Joe and Tawny Hash of Canton, Mo., at 5:47 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021
Daughter, to Justin and Amanda Roberts of Hannibal, at 10:42 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021
Son, to Landon and Sara Guymon of Carthage, Ill., at 7:21 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021
Son, to Nathan Stice and Samantha Skirvin of Quincy, at 8:43 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021
Daughter, to Matt and Katie Maggart of Quincy, at 2:49 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Daughter, to Jonathan and Angela Fuqua of Quincy, at 7:47 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021