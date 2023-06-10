Blessing Hospital
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 3:57 pm
Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Brandon Handy and Rhiana Meyer of Hannibal, at 12:22 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2023
Son, to Cody and Laura Ufkes of Carthage, Ill., at 7:06 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Son, to Lucas Dooley and Racheal Swartz of Pittsfield, Ill., at 9:31 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Daughter, to Chad Ellefritz and Elexis Carpenter of Quincy, at 3:18 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2023
Daughter, to Jake and Melissa Bliven of Quincy, at 5:00 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2023
Son, to Delbert Eugene Donald Jones of Quincy, and Mekayla Charlotte Marie Aymond of Hope, Ark., at 8:59 p.m., Thursday, June 1, 2023
Daughter, to Thomas Cale of Keokuk, Iowa, and Payton Miller of Hamilton, Ill., at 12:58 a.m., Friday, June 2, 2023
Son, to Jefferey Scott and Shelby Braden of Quincy, at 1:44 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023
Daughter, to Seth and Noelle Stambaugh of Quincy, at 3:44 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023
Son, to Shawn Burnett and Destiny Ballard of Quincy., at 9:51 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023
Son, to Timothy Alan and Laura Louise Hulse of Hannibal, at 9:23 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023
