Blessing Hospital
Son, to Daniel John Miller and Wynter Rose Knight Wild of Quincy, at 10:11 p.m., Monday, June 5, 2023
Updated: June 17, 2023 @ 5:09 pm
Daughter, to Ben and Lyric Wingerter of Quincy, at 5:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Daughter, to Kennedy and Michaela Gooding of Carthage, Ill., at 1:54 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Son, to Angelique McGriff of Quincy, at 1:33 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Son, to Garrett and Jessica Kestner of Timewell, Ill., at 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Daughter, to Jared and Heather Wenke Scarzella of Donnellson, Iowa, at 5:54 p.m., Friday, June 9, 2023
Daughter, to Stephen and Kala Nichols of Quincy, at 8:17 a.m., Monday, June 12, 2023
Son, to Jonah Penn and Natalie Williams of Quincy, at 8:43 a.m., Monday, June 12, 2023
Daughter, to Nate Housewright of Barry, Ill., and Krista Mast of Quincy, at 2:48 p.m., Monday, June 12, 2023
Daughter, to Schyler and Sierra Hochgraber of Sutter, Ill., at 5:52 p.m., Monday, June 12, 2023
Daughter, to Cody and Haylee Gunder of Pittsfield, Ill., at 7:12 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2023
