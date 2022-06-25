Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Aaron Barber and Amie Howard of Kahoka, Mo., at 6:32 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Daughter, to Brandon Handy and Rhiana Meyer of Canton, Mo., at 3:25 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Son, to James and Kelly Johnson of Quincy, at 1:58 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022
Son, to Daniel and Cortney Lehn Harrison of Carthage, Ill., at 9:28 a.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Daughter, to Adam and Mallory Perrine of New Canton, Ill., at 8:25 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.