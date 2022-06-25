Blessing Hospital

Daughter, to Aaron Barber and Amie Howard of Kahoka, Mo., at 6:32 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Daughter, to Brandon Handy and Rhiana Meyer of Canton, Mo., at 3:25 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Son, to James and Kelly Johnson of Quincy, at 1:58 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022

Son, to Daniel and Cortney Lehn Harrison of Carthage, Ill., at 9:28 a.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Daughter, to Adam and Mallory Perrine of New Canton, Ill., at 8:25 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022

