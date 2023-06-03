Blessing Hospital
Son, to Kartik Tripathi and Niharika Yedla of Quincy, at 1:27 p.m., Monday, May 22, 2023
Blessing Hospital
Son, to Alexandrea Clifton of Quincy, at 2:27 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Daughter, to Garland and Marguerite Higgins of Littleton, Ill., at 7:37 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Daughter, to Reis Dreyer and Haley Mester of Quincy, at 8:17 a.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Son, to Sullivan and Lindsay Vose of Quincy, at 11:55 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023
Son, to Randall Moore and Shibile Coole of Maywood, Mo., at 9:40 p.m., Sunday, May 28, 2023
Son, to Jon Rorem and Brianna Moore of Mt. Sterling, Ill., at 10:00 p.m., Monday, May 29, 2023
Daughter, to Isidoros and Jacqueline Vardaros of Quincy, at 5:50 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Daughter, to George and Lindsay Brummell of Quincy, at 7:38 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023
