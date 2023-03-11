Blessing Hospital
Son, to Gavin Bassett and Shakeyia Bradshaw of Quincy, at 12:01 a.m., Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Daughter, to Anthony and Paige Hendren of Quincy, at 5:31 p.m., Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Son, to Lukas Markham of Jerseyville, Ill., and Savannah Heatherly of Griggsville, Ill., at 1:05 a.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Son, to James L. Schroder and Hianna S. Reddick of Quincy, at 6:31 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Daughter, to Korbyn and Kennedy Cox of Quincy, at 10:23 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Son, to Rayshone Humphrey and Breanne McBride of Quincy, at 3:11 a.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023
Son, to Logan Daniel Cale and Makayla Jay Cale of Hannibal, at 3:24 p.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023
Son, to Dustin and Leslee Kurfman of Fishook, Ill., at 1:42 a.m., Sunday, March 5, 2023
Daughter, to Jermale Gavin and Sky Floyd of Hannibal, at 4:52 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023
