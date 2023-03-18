Blessing Hospital
Son, to Kendrick Hill and Kelsey Whitaker of Pleasant Hill, Ill., at 3:56 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Daughter, to Benjamin and Chloe Morelock of Quincy, at 6:12 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Son, to Adam Rafi and Adam Rafi of Namra Amin, at 2:36 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023
Son, to Aaron and Taylor Bruns of Fowler, Ill., at 7:19 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023
Son, to Eric Fisher and Kaileigh of Loraine, Ill, at 12:43 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023
Son, to Cooper and Mariah Nisbet of Quincy, at 6:43 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023
Daughter, to Pedro Carbajal and Nereida Ramirez of Quincy, at 4:04 p.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023
Daughter, to Ryan and Katie Parker of Quincy, at 8:18 a.m., Monday, March 13, 2023
Daughter, to Tyler and Everlyn Hendricks of Ewing, Mo., at 12:27 p.m., Monday, March 13, 2023
Son, to Pierre Lamont Parrish II of Westminster, Calif., and Tyrica Shamone Humphrey of Quincy, at 6:22 a.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Son, to Dwyer and Breanne Kelly of Mendon, Ill., at 9:26 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023
