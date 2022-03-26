Blessing Hospital
Daughter, to Brynen Tallman and Kattarina Jones of Quincy, at 6:34 a.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022
Daughter, to Andrew J. and Jordan Hagan of Payson, Ill., at 1:22 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022
Daughter, to Clayton Fernandes and Cassidy Ruble of Pittsfield, Ill., at 11:46 a.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022
